Farthing 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1730 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

