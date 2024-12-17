United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1730
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1730 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (2)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (7)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- UBS (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
1431 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search