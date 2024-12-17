flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1730 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1730 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1730 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
1431 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 8, 2014
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1730 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

