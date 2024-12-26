flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Five guineas 1716 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Five guineas 1716 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1716
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1716 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 215,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
66000 $
Price in auction currency 66000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Frühwald - February 13, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1716 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1716 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1716 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access