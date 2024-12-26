United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1716 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1716
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1716 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 215,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
66000 $
Price in auction currency 66000 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
