Crown no date (1561-1570) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Crown no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Crown no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight2,83 g
  • Diameter24 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1561-1570)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1561-1570) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 25,500. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction GINZA - November 15, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
6794 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
7390 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJune 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - June 24, 2016
SellerSpink
DateJune 24, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
SellerSpink
DateDecember 2, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
SellerSpink
DateMay 15, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Crown no date (1561-1570)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1561-1570) is 15000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1561-1570)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1561-1570) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1561-1570)?

To sell the Crown no date (1561-1570) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

