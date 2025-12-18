Half pound no date (1561-1570) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight5,55 g
- Diameter29 mm
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodElizabeth I
- DenominationHalf pound
- Yearno date (1561-1570)
- RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half pound no date (1561-1570) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 67,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half pound no date (1561-1570)?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound no date (1561-1570) is 20000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound no date (1561-1570)?
The information on the current value of the British coin Half pound no date (1561-1570) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Half pound no date (1561-1570)?
To sell the Half pound no date (1561-1570) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.