United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half pound no date (1561-1570) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Half pound no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Half pound no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight5,55 g
  • Diameter29 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Yearno date (1561-1570)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20000 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half pound no date (1561-1570) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1119 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 67,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Schulman - December 18, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
15264 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
22842 $
Price in auction currency 17000 GBP
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction St James’s - July 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1561-1570) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half pound no date (1561-1570)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound no date (1561-1570) is 20000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound no date (1561-1570)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half pound no date (1561-1570) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound no date (1561-1570)?

To sell the Half pound no date (1561-1570) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

