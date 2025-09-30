flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight1,4 g
  • Diameter17 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1561-1570)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:22000 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 29,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
10749 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11731 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateDecember 16, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Halfcrown no date (1561-1570)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) is 22000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1561-1570)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1561-1570)?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1561-1570) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

