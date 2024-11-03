flag
Shilling 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,547,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21856 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

