Shilling 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,547,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21856 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
