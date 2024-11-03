Shilling 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21856 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (64) AU (19) XF (28) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (16) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (30) PCGS (13) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (3)

BAC (15)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (9)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (5)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (21)

Heritage Eur (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (11)

Melbourne Mint (1)

Naumann (1)

Nihon (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (4)