United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,807,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Spink - May 25, 2021
Seller Spink
Date May 25, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 6, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1908 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price

