United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,807,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (16)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
