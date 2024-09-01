United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,040,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF30 NNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
