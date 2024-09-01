flag
Shilling 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,040,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF30 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF30 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Aste - May 8, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1904 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
