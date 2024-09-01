Shilling 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (3) XF (8) VF (15) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (6) NNC (2) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Aste (1)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (5)

London Coins (6)

NOONANS (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)