Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1582 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

