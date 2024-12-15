Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (4) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)