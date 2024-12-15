flag
Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 19,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1904 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

