Penny 1904 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 19,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
