Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 21,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 5118 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,375. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
