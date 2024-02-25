Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 5118 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,375. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PL62 (1) Service PCGS (2)