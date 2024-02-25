flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 21,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 5118 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,375. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1902 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access