United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,770,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4742 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 949. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
