United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,770,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4742 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 949. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1904 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
