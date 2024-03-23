United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,739,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 517. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6751 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
