flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,739,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 517. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6751 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1908 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1908 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access