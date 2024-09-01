United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,356,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3862 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place January 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (13)
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (15)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (9)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search