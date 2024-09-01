flag
Sixpence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,356,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3862 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place January 12, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1902 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction

