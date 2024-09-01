Sixpence 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3862 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place January 12, 2021.

