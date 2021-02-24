flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1908 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,929
  • Mintage PROOF 9,929

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1908 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4969 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1908 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

