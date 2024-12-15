Threepence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 372. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

