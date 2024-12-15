United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,630,000
- Mintage BU 8,876
- Mintage PROOF 8,876
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 372. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
