Threepence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,630,000
  • Mintage BU 8,876
  • Mintage PROOF 8,876

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 372. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Karamitsos - December 7, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1904 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
