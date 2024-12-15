United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 14,000
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 40355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
