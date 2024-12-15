Twopence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 40355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)