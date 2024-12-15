flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1904 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 14,000
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1904 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 40355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
United Kingdom Twopence 1904 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1904 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
United Kingdom Twopence 1904 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1904 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1904 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1904 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
