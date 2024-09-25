United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,558,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (28)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (6)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (26)
- London Coins (26)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 22000 JPY
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search