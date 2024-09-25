Halfcrown 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (66) AU (20) XF (40) VF (20) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (9) MS63 (21) MS62 (10) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU50 (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (16) ANACS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (28)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (6)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (26)

London Coins (26)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (12)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (1)