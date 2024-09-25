flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1910 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,558,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1910 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 22000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1910 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
