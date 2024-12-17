Halfcrown 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

