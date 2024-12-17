flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,316,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1902 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction

