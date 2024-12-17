United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,316,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
