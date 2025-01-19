Sovereign 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1904 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

