Sovereign 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1904 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1904 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,041,369

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1904 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 492 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1904 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

