United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,041,369
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1904 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
- Coin Cabinet (11)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (23)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marudhar (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
549 $
Price in auction currency 492 EUR
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search