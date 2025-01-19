flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1910 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1910 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,023,881

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1910 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 660. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Leu - September 8, 2024
Seller Leu
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Astarte S.A. - May 12, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1910 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

