Half Sovereign 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: { "ru": "Astarte S.A." }
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,023,881
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1910 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 660. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
