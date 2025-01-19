Five Pounds 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (321) UNC (90) AU (68) XF (205) VF (78) F (7) PO (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (15) MS62 (28) MS61 (22) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (9) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF40 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (22) PF62 (67) PF61 (55) PF60 (34) PF58 (18) PF55 (4) PF53 (1) PF50 (1) DETAILS (34) + (1) Service NGC (230) PCGS (115)

