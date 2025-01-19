flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Five Pounds 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Five Pounds 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Five Pounds 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,911
  • Mintage PROOF 8,066

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (784)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2992 $
Price in auction currency 460000 JPY
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 13, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1902 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
