Five Pounds 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,94 g
- Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,911
- Mintage PROOF 8,066
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (784)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 31242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2992 $
Price in auction currency 460000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five Pounds 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
