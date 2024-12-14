United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1910 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,549,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Katz (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (3)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search