Penny 1910 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1910 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1910 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,549,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1910 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Katz (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 17, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction CNG - October 2, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1910 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

