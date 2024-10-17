United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,506,000
- Mintage PROOF 3
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search