Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,506,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Karamitsos (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 23, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 24, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Karamitsos - November 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1908 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

