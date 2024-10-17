Penny 1908 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1908 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

