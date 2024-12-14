United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,977,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1902 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 24177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
