Penny 1902 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,977,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1902. This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 24177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction St James's - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1902 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
For the sale of Penny 1902, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

