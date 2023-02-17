flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1904 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1904 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,131,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1904 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 26292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1904 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1904 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access