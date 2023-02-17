United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1904 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,131,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1904
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1904 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 26292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
