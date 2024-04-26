flag
Shilling 1648. Date on obverse (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Date on obverse

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,35 g
  • Diameter30 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1648
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintPontefract
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:8800 USD
Auction Prices (37)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1648 . Date on obverse. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 28,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
18524 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionF15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2021
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2021
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2019
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1648, Date on obverse?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1648, Date on obverse is 8800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1648, Date on obverse?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1648, Date on obverse is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1648, Date on obverse?

To sell the Shilling 1648, Date on obverse we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

