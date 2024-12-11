Shilling 1648. Date on the legend (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Variety: Date on the legend
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight4 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationShilling
- Year1648
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintPontefract
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1648 . Date on the legend. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1648, Date on the legend?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1648, Date on the legend is 6800 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1648, Date on the legend?
The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1648, Date on the legend is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Shilling 1648, Date on the legend?
To sell the Shilling 1648, Date on the legend we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.