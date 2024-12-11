flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1648. Date on the legend (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Date on the legend

Obverse Shilling 1648 Date on the legend - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling 1648 Date on the legend - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1648
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintPontefract
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6800 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1648 Date on the legend - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (45)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1648 . Date on the legend. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2015 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
4029 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 16, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - September 14, 2021
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 29, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1648, Date on the legend?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1648, Date on the legend is 6800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1648, Date on the legend?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1648, Date on the legend is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1648, Date on the legend?

To sell the Shilling 1648, Date on the legend we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
