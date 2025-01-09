flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1648 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling 1648 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling 1648 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,7 g
  • Diameter29 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1648
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintPontefract
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6700 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1648 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (70)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1648 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20,700. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
10497 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3761 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionSP10
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1648 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 25, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1648?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1648 is 6700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1648?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1648 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1648?

To sell the Shilling 1648 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

