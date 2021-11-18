United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1706 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1706 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 7628 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.
