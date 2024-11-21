flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1711 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Sixpence 1711 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1711 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1711 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Florange (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Attica Auctions - June 24, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1711 at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1711 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1711 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access