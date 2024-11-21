Sixpence 1711 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1711 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (7) XF (34) VF (38) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Cayón (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (3)

Florange (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (4)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (3)

Höhn (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (4)

Roxbury’s (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (15)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (3)

Wójcicki (1)