United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1711 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1711 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
