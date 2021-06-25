flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1710 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1710 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 8647 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1710 at auction NOONANS - September 27, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1710 at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1710 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

