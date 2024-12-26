flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5656 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
29393 $
Price in auction currency 23000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU58 PL NGC
To auction

