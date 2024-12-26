United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1711
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5656 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
29393 $
Price in auction currency 23000 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
