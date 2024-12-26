Two guinea 1711 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1711 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

