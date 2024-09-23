Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 2002

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) King's 75th Birthday
Reverse 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) King's 75th Birthday
7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) King's 75th Birthday
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search