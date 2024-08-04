7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 2949 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Service PCGS (2)