Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 2949 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 7500 Baht 2002 "King's 75th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
