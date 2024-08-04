Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 7500 Baht
  • Year BE 2545 (2002)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 2949 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Thailand 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Thailand 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Thailand 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Thailand 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Thailand 7500 Baht BE 2545 (2002) "King's 75th Birthday" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 7500 Baht 2002 "King's 75th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

