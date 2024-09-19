Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1997

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) 50th Anniversary of UNICEF
Reverse 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) 50th Anniversary of UNICEF
2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) 50th Anniversary of UNICEF
Average price
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search