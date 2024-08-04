Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 71,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 71000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2015
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2014
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Baht 1997 "50th Anniversary of UNICEF", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search