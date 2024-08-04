Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 6,22 g
  • Pure gold (0,1998 oz) 6,2138 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 1,700

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 2000 Baht
  • Year BE 2540 (1997)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 71,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 71000 JPY
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Heritage - May 21, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2015
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Stack's - August 27, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2014
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

