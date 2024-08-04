2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2000 Baht BE 2540 (1997) "50th Anniversary of UNICEF". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 71,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (10) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (4) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (8)