Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1984

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) Princess mother's 84th birthday
Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) Princess mother's 84th birthday
6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) Princess mother's 84th birthday
Average price
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search