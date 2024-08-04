Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 835
  • Mintage PROOF 246

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2527 (1984)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2114 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
