Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 835
- Mintage PROOF 246
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 6000 Baht
- Year BE 2527 (1984)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6000 Baht 1984 "Princess mother's 84th birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search