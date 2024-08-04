6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2527 (1984) "Princess mother's 84th birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

