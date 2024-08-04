Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 1,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,0623 oz) 1,9381 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IV
  • Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 31240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Stack's - December 10, 2014
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction Stack's - December 10, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IV Coins of Thailand in 1864 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 1/8 Baht (Fuang) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search