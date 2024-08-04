1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 31240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

