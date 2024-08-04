Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 (Thailand, Rama IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 1,94 g
- Pure gold (0,0623 oz) 1,9381 g
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IV
- Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Rama IV (King of Siam)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Rama IV. The record price belongs to the lot 31240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search