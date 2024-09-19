Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Gold coins 1/8 Baht (Fuang) of Rama IV - Thailand

type-coin
type-coin

1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1864

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1864 0 8
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IV All Thai coins Thai coins 1/8 Baht (Fuang) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search