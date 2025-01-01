flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

Coins of Switzerland 1947

Golden coins

Obverse 20 Francs 1947 B Vreneli
Reverse 20 Francs 1947 B Vreneli
20 Francs 1947 B Vreneli
Average price500 $
Sales
3475
Category
Year
