SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,200,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1947
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (472)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1947 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3257 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,640. Bidding took place October 10, 2018.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Naumann - July 6, 2025
SellerNaumann
DateJuly 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2025
ConditionMS65
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1947 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1947 "Vreneli" with mark B is 500 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1947 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1947 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1947 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1947 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

