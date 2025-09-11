flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

50 Francs 1958 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight11,29 g
  • Pure gold (0,3267 oz) 10,161 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,000,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination50 Francs
  • Year1958
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the 50 Francs 1958 with the letters B?

To sell the 50 Francs 1958 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

