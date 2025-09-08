flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli". Restrike (1945-1947) (Switzerland, Confederation)

Variety: Restrike (1945-1947)

Obverse 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" Restrike (1945-1947) - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" Restrike (1945-1947) - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC20,008,813

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1935
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (886)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with mark LB. Restrike (1945-1947). This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 19, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 20, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1935 LB "Vreneli", Restrike (1945-1947)?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with mark LB, Restrike (1945-1947) is 460 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with mark LB, Restrike (1945-1947)?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with the letters LB, Restrike (1945-1947) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with the letters LB, Restrike (1945-1947)?

To sell the 20 Francs 1935 "Vreneli" with the letters LB, Restrike (1945-1947) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1935All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions