flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,015,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1927
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (368)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4841 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateJune 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Oslo Møntgalleri A/S - June 1, 2025
SellerOslo Møntgalleri A/S
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with mark B is 540 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1927All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions