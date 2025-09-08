20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalGold (0,900)
- Weight6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC5,015,000
Description
- CountrySwitzerland
- PeriodConfederation
- Denomination20 Francs
- Year1927
- MintBern
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4841 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 21, 2019.
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1927 B "Vreneli"?
According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with mark B is 540 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with mark B?
The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with the letters B?
To sell the 20 Francs 1927 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.