20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC700,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1914
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place December 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - November 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
SellerLeu
DateJuly 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMarch 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with mark B is 560 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

