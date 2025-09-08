flag
20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC700,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1913
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Finarte auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 30, 2024.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
SellerKatz
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with mark B is 520 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

