SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC350,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1911
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction AURORA - May 15, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
SellerKatz
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 27, 2023
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
SellerLeu
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1911 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with mark B is 460 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1911 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

