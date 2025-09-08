flag
20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC375,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1910
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1910 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 18, 2025
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateMarch 18, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1910 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1910 "Vreneli" with mark B is 610 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1910 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1910 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1910 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1910 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

